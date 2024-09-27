Around Wyoming, Friday, September 27

A Douglas five-year-old has lived an extraordinary life so far, including meeting Minnie Mouse. Oil City News reports Junie and her brother, Caius, were adopted from Ukraine just before Russia invaded. They successfully made it out of the war zone, but then came Junie’s health battles. She was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and has been undergoing treatments and fighting complications. But what helps her keep going is remembering her Make-A-Wish trip to Minnie Mouse’s house - Disney World - with her family.

A cat that was lost in Yellowstone has made his own way home, safe and sound, to California. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Rayne Beau ran off while vacationing with his people in the park. But in August, he was identified by microchip in Roseville, California, nearly 900 miles away. He appeared to have made the trip on his own and was only about 200 miles away from his home in Salinas.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame recently inducted its second musician ever. The Gillette News Record reports Moorcroft native Chancey Williams competed in saddle bronc at the rodeo and has performed there. Chris LeDoux is the only other person to have done the same.