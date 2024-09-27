© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, September 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM MDT

A Douglas five-year-old has lived an extraordinary life so far, including meeting Minnie Mouse. Oil City News reports Junie and her brother, Caius, were adopted from Ukraine just before Russia invaded. They successfully made it out of the war zone, but then came Junie’s health battles. She was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and has been undergoing treatments and fighting complications. But what helps her keep going is remembering her Make-A-Wish trip to Minnie Mouse’s house - Disney World - with her family.

A cat that was lost in Yellowstone has made his own way home, safe and sound, to California. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Rayne Beau ran off while vacationing with his people in the park. But in August, he was identified by microchip in Roseville, California, nearly 900 miles away. He appeared to have made the trip on his own and was only about 200 miles away from his home in Salinas.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame recently inducted its second musician ever. The Gillette News Record reports Moorcroft native Chancey Williams competed in saddle bronc at the rodeo and has performed there. Chris LeDoux is the only other person to have done the same.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
