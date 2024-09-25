© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 25, 2024 at 1:18 PM MDT

Sheridan High School football recently set a state record. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the team beat Cheyenne East for its 35th win in a row, which is the new state streak to beat for consecutive victories.

Speaking of victories, Douglas High School’s volleyball coach hit a major career milestone - 500 wins. The Douglas Budget reports Angela Rhoades coached the team to beat Lander for that, and then went on to win five more games at the same invitational.

A Teton Valley teenager has just finished a renowned trio of international, unsupported, single stage endurance bicycle races. Teton Valley News reports Jacob Hora and a Belgian man became the first two riders to complete all three races in one year when he finished the Atlas Mountain Race in Morocco, The Hellenic Mountain Race in Greece, and the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan. Overall, he biked nearly 2,560 miles with over 260,000 total feet in elevation gain - that’s like summiting the Grand Teton almost 19 times.

And according to CreditDonkey, Wyoming is the ninth best place for young people to build their wealth.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.