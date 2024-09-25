Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 25

Sheridan High School football recently set a state record. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the team beat Cheyenne East for its 35th win in a row, which is the new state streak to beat for consecutive victories.

Speaking of victories, Douglas High School’s volleyball coach hit a major career milestone - 500 wins. The Douglas Budget reports Angela Rhoades coached the team to beat Lander for that, and then went on to win five more games at the same invitational.

A Teton Valley teenager has just finished a renowned trio of international, unsupported, single stage endurance bicycle races. Teton Valley News reports Jacob Hora and a Belgian man became the first two riders to complete all three races in one year when he finished the Atlas Mountain Race in Morocco, The Hellenic Mountain Race in Greece, and the Silk Road Mountain Race in Kyrgyzstan. Overall, he biked nearly 2,560 miles with over 260,000 total feet in elevation gain - that’s like summiting the Grand Teton almost 19 times.

And according to CreditDonkey, Wyoming is the ninth best place for young people to build their wealth.