Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 24

For the first time in more than 40 years, the Campbell County High School boys golf team won a state title. The Gillette News Record reports this is the fourth state win in CCHS history and the first since 1983. They scored a total of 599 - which was nine fewer strokes than the second place team.

Speaking of winning, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality was recently recognized by the Ground Water Protection Council. The state brought home the Excellence in Underground Injection Control Award for its leadership and innovation in collaborating, managing, and permitting wells for injecting carbon underground.

A Jackson Hole Fire/EMS paramedic has released his fourth book. Buckrail reports Kevin Grange wrote “Grizzly Confidential.” It was inspired by the world-famous Grizzley 399 and the other bears that roam the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but Grange traveled across the country for it. He hopes to encourage more in-depth conversations about grizzly coexistence in the Jackson area and beyond.

And, according to online self storage finder SpareFoot, decks are Wyoming’s most popular home DIY project.