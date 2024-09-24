© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

For the first time in more than 40 years, the Campbell County High School boys golf team won a state title. The Gillette News Record reports this is the fourth state win in CCHS history and the first since 1983. They scored a total of 599 - which was nine fewer strokes than the second place team.

Speaking of winning, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality was recently recognized by the Ground Water Protection Council. The state brought home the Excellence in Underground Injection Control Award for its leadership and innovation in collaborating, managing, and permitting wells for injecting carbon underground.

A Jackson Hole Fire/EMS paramedic has released his fourth book. Buckrail reports Kevin Grange wrote “Grizzly Confidential.” It was inspired by the world-famous Grizzley 399 and the other bears that roam the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, but Grange traveled across the country for it. He hopes to encourage more in-depth conversations about grizzly coexistence in the Jackson area and beyond.

And, according to online self storage finder SpareFoot, decks are Wyoming’s most popular home DIY project.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.