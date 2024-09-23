Around Wyoming, Monday, September 23

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 23, 1897, the first Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo was held. On September 24, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt designated Devils Tower as the first national monument in the country. On September 25, 1886, the cornerstone for Old Main was laid on the University of Wyoming campus. The next day, the townsite of Chugwater was laid out by railroad surveyors. On September 26, 1904, Pinedale was founded when the first town plat was drawn on a piece of yellow cloth. On September 27, 1909, two men hid in suitcases in their room at the Sheridan Inn in an attempt to avoid arrest. The suitcases were filled with stolen jewelry and revolvers. On September 27, 2000, Rulon Gardner of Star Valley, defeated Russia’s Aleksandr Karelin to win the gold medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling at the Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. On September 28, 1913 Prince Albert of Monaco and Buffalo Bill Cody left the town of Cody to hunt big game out of Camp Monaco on the North Fork of the Shoshone River.