Around Wyoming, Friday, September 20

A woman has adopted a wild horse that she watched be born last year. The Cody Enterprise reports Sherri Murray and her husband were driving in the McCullough Peaks when they spotted a mare foaling. Murray continued to look out for that foal whenever she came by and discovered that it had been captured in a recent roundup. She was able to successfully bid to adopt Tala’s Treasure and the two have grown close over the last few months.

A Jackson woman has finally closed out some unfinished business. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Dawn Rucker joined the inaugural Women’s Climb last year but wasn’t able to go all the way to the top of the Grand Teton. So this year, she resolved to make it all the way and succeeded. And she got to do most of the climb with her daughter, Hope.

The first female Native American NASA astronaut recently stopped by Wyoming Indian Schools. County10 reports Nicole Mann gave a presentation to the students and was honored with a community dinner and powwow. She was also gifted a piece of student artwork.

And, according to Eton Venture Services, Wyoming’s best industry for small businesses is Real Estate, Rentals and Leasing.