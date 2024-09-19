Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 19

The Campbell County Fire Department has gotten a special thank you from a young resident. Max drew the firefighters a card, thanking them for saving the Yellow Sunshine Farm and Wyoming. The department put it in a place of honor on their fridge for a little motivation boost and Max got to take a tour of the station.

The Jackson Hole High School girls' golf team recently broke a dry streak. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the girls took fourth through seventh in individual places. They also got their first tournament win in four years.

Early on in the season, the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team’s kicker has entered the history books. Oil City News reports junior kicker John Hoyland is the new school record holder for successfully made field goals over a school career. He will keep growing that number for the rest of the season.

And, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality Brownfield Program recently received The Sheldon D. Gerber Merit Award for Excellence in Environmental Planning. The award was specifically for its SPURR initiative, which hopes to kickstart investment in the state’s downtown buildings, underutilized rural areas, and other neglected properties.