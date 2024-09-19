© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:46 AM MDT

The Campbell County Fire Department has gotten a special thank you from a young resident. Max drew the firefighters a card, thanking them for saving the Yellow Sunshine Farm and Wyoming. The department put it in a place of honor on their fridge for a little motivation boost and Max got to take a tour of the station.

The Jackson Hole High School girls' golf team recently broke a dry streak. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the girls took fourth through seventh in individual places. They also got their first tournament win in four years.

Early on in the season, the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team’s kicker has entered the history books. Oil City News reports junior kicker John Hoyland is the new school record holder for successfully made field goals over a school career. He will keep growing that number for the rest of the season.

And, Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality Brownfield Program recently received The Sheldon D. Gerber Merit Award for Excellence in Environmental Planning. The award was specifically for its SPURR initiative, which hopes to kickstart investment in the state’s downtown buildings, underutilized rural areas, and other neglected properties.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

