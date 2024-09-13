Around Wyoming, Friday, September 13

The funeral flag box of a fallen soldier has made its way home to family thanks in part to a local newspaper. The Saratoga Sun reports the box was donated to the Deseret Industries Thrift Store and Donation Center in Idaho. They went to work researching the name on the box, Tyler Pickett, and connected with the Sun. The Sun helped connect them with Pickett’s mother, who used to live in Saratoga with Tyler, and the box was returned. Pickett was killed in action in the Iraq War in 2008.

A Gillette cross-country runner recently broke his school’s 5K record - which he had already set last year. The Gillette News Record reports senior Patrick Hardesty won the boys’ race with a time of 15 minutes and 46.75 seconds.

A high school senior will soon compete in the 2024 World Archery 3D Championships in Slovenia. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Maddy Ritter has been shooting archery since she was 13. She will shoot as an individual to make the qualification rounds and then will compete as a team with the other qualifiers. The competition runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

And, according to BetMGM, Wyoming’s favorite game show is “That’s My Jam.” It’s based on the music-themed segments of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.