Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

A national media company recently featured three Wyoming establishments. The Thermopolis Independent-Record reports the One Eyed Buffalo Brewing Company and the 7 Lazy S Cafe & Bar were featured by America’s Best Restaurants last month. And the Basin Republican Rustler reports Bob’s Diner and Bakery will be part of the “ABR Roadshow” in late October.

A Big Horn Basin resident will be on the Food Network. The Powell Tribune reports Shannon Mayes will be a contestant on “Halloween Wars.” She was the cake baker on a team that created an edible scene with a monster from a specific historical period. The episode was filmed a year in advance but will air on Sept. 22.

Several athletes from Jackson Hole’s Evolution Freeride ski team landed at the top of the pack in a recent competition in Chile. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 12-year-old Torin Johnson took first in his category in the national competition and third in the regional. Eleven-year-old Aria Chung competed in a higher age group and finished second in both events. Vadin Singh took sixth in his category in the junior regional, and Lucille Lambert placed third in hers, while her twin sister, Sophie, took seventh.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

