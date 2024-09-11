Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 11

Some Bureau of Land Management trails are on their way to becoming more friendly to people with disabilities. WyoFile reports Joe Stone and Quinn Brett, who each use adaptive devices to trail ride, have been showing BLM staffers around Lander the simple ways trails can be updated to make them more accessible.

Veterans in Sheridan will soon be able to work in the garden, regardless of their abilities. The Sheridan Press reports the local Veterans Affairs Health Care System has partnered with Rooted in Wyoming to create a Victory Garden. And they’ve gotten grants to install accessible pathways and hope to install custom round, rotating garden beds, too. Several local businesses have also helped with the garden.

The University of Wyoming Cowgirls Basketball Team has been selected for the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout this November. The Cowgirls will play a trio of games in San Juan over Thanksgiving week.

And, Thrillist has named Bar Nunn as Wyoming’s weirdest roadside attraction in a list of them in every state. The article highlights that the town is built on an old airfield with runways turned into roads and a bar in an old airplane hangar.