© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 11, 2024 at 9:03 AM MDT

Some Bureau of Land Management trails are on their way to becoming more friendly to people with disabilities. WyoFile reports Joe Stone and Quinn Brett, who each use adaptive devices to trail ride, have been showing BLM staffers around Lander the simple ways trails can be updated to make them more accessible.

Veterans in Sheridan will soon be able to work in the garden, regardless of their abilities. The Sheridan Press reports the local Veterans Affairs Health Care System has partnered with Rooted in Wyoming to create a Victory Garden. And they’ve gotten grants to install accessible pathways and hope to install custom round, rotating garden beds, too. Several local businesses have also helped with the garden.

The University of Wyoming Cowgirls Basketball Team has been selected for the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout this November. The Cowgirls will play a trio of games in San Juan over Thanksgiving week.

And, Thrillist has named Bar Nunn as Wyoming’s weirdest roadside attraction in a list of them in every state. The article highlights that the town is built on an old airfield with runways turned into roads and a bar in an old airplane hangar.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.