Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 10

A Grand Teton record has just been broken. Teton Valley News reports Michelino Sunseri just made the fastest known time to summit and descend the Grand Teton without assistance or support. It took him two hours, 50 minutes and 50 seconds - two minutes and 12 seconds faster than the previous record from 2012. And he hopes to do it again and shave off even more time.

A couple of friends just completed their own epic goal: hike the Teton Crest Trail just as the hobbits from the Lord of the Rings trekked through Middle Earth. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Beppe Amodio and Andrew McKean dressed as hobbits, readied their swords to battle orcs and spiders, and set off on the 40-mile trail with only a few modern conveniences, like shoes. Their goal was to experience the everyday trials and triumphs the hobbits would have undergone on their travels. But also to inject a little silliness into outdoor culture.

Rock Springs residents are invited to name a new holiday tradition coming to town this December – the illumination of Bunning Park. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports residents can vote for their favorite name or submit their own by September 12 on the downtown Rock Springs website.