© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 9, 2024 at 7:31 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 9, 1886, contractors broke ground for the State Capitol building. On September 10, 1880, the first business in Big Horn Basin opened at Corbett Crossing. Nine years later, on September 10, 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle at high prices. On September 10, 1897, the first bicycle made in Wyoming was assembled in Cheyenne. On September 12, 1890, the first state election was held. On September 12, 1946, a self-described FBI agent was arrested in Rawlins for attempting to order a gas station attendant to open his safe. On September 12, 1963, the king and queen of Afghanistan visited the University of Wyoming. On September 14, 1950, President Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its present size.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on September 11, 1939, UW President Crane received a telegram from the Civil Aeronautics Authority with the news that UW is “one of 166 schools just designated for pilot training program this year.”
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.