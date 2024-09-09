Around Wyoming, Monday, September 9

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 9, 1886, contractors broke ground for the State Capitol building. On September 10, 1880, the first business in Big Horn Basin opened at Corbett Crossing. Nine years later, on September 10, 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle at high prices. On September 10, 1897, the first bicycle made in Wyoming was assembled in Cheyenne. On September 12, 1890, the first state election was held. On September 12, 1946, a self-described FBI agent was arrested in Rawlins for attempting to order a gas station attendant to open his safe. On September 12, 1963, the king and queen of Afghanistan visited the University of Wyoming. On September 14, 1950, President Harry Truman signed a law expanding Grand Teton National Park to its present size.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on September 11, 1939, UW President Crane received a telegram from the Civil Aeronautics Authority with the news that UW is “one of 166 schools just designated for pilot training program this year.”