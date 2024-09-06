© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, September 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 6, 2024 at 7:18 AM MDT

A Converse County ranch recently celebrated being older than the state. The Douglas Budget reports the Fitzhugh Ranch turned 150 this year. Wyoming is only 134 years old. The Fitzhughs invited anyone and everyone to come celebrate and they guesstimate that at least 300 people came by.

A Jackson documentary has gained international recognition. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports “Something Changed in the Room” won “Best Short Film” at the Toronto Film Festival. The short video was produced by St. John’s Health in collaboration with local filmmaker David Stubbs. It highlights the music therapy work being done by Hilary Camino at memory care neighborhood Sage Living.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming recently received a regional award. Oil City News reports its Career Works program won the Roxanne Spillett Honor Award for innovative programs in Workforce Readiness. The program gives 13 to 18-year-olds practical skills, work-based learning experiences and exposure to over 30 different careers.

And, according to floridarentals.com, Wyoming is the second best state to go to for a family vacation.
