Around Wyoming, Thursday, September 5

A Jackson cyclist recently won a huge race. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Sean Doherty tried the Breck Epic, a six-day race, as his first stage race. And he managed to snag first place in his single-speed division and place in the top 20 overall. The race covers 220-240 miles and involves about 40,000 feet of vertical.

A Casper police officer responded to a call in a uniquely Wyoming way one recent morning. K2Radio reports a horse was discovered walking around in traffic. Officer Singh responded to the call and, luckily, he had a lasso in his trunk. He was able to safely rope the horse and detain it before finding the owner.

A new country music video was shot in southeast Wyoming. “Whirlwind” by Lainey Wilson has several shots in and around Laramie, including popular downtown locations like J’s Prairie Rose Restaurant and the Cowboy Saloon. During one scene, Albany County Sheriff’s deputies chase the main characters.

Several Douglas High School girls’ golf players recently swung at some school records and won. The Douglas Budget reports the Bearcats took first place in their first tournament of the year and tied or broke five school records. On the boys’ side, Durc Penfield landed in the top 10 with an eagle - or two strokes under par.