Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 3

Teton Adaptive has obtained a rare mobility device for adaptive athletes. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the TetraCraft sailboat is controlled with an adaptive joystick and tubes the athletes breathe into. It’s one of the few devices that allows the athlete to control it, rather than just being along for the ride. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also owns one of 21 TetraSkis which are a similar idea.

A Laramie-born and University of Wyoming graduated-athlete is playing for a professional team. Laramie Live reports Frank Crum has been picked for the Denver Broncos’ opening day roster.

Two young hunters will experience their second unique hunting season this year. The Powell Tribune reports last year, 13-year-old Russell drew an incredibly hard to get tag for a mountain goat. His brother, 11-year-old Rhett drew another hard to get tag for a bighorn sheep. And both boys were able to fill their tags. This year, both of them and their father drew tags for an elk - which is another uncommon occurrence.

And, according to a study by Eton Venture Services, Wyoming submits the most business application records in the country. Sheridan County submitted the most applications in the state.