© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 3, 2024 at 7:16 AM MDT

Teton Adaptive has obtained a rare mobility device for adaptive athletes. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the TetraCraft sailboat is controlled with an adaptive joystick and tubes the athletes breathe into. It’s one of the few devices that allows the athlete to control it, rather than just being along for the ride. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also owns one of 21 TetraSkis which are a similar idea.

A Laramie-born and University of Wyoming graduated-athlete is playing for a professional team. Laramie Live reports Frank Crum has been picked for the Denver Broncos’ opening day roster.

Two young hunters will experience their second unique hunting season this year. The Powell Tribune reports last year, 13-year-old Russell drew an incredibly hard to get tag for a mountain goat. His brother, 11-year-old Rhett drew another hard to get tag for a bighorn sheep. And both boys were able to fill their tags. This year, both of them and their father drew tags for an elk - which is another uncommon occurrence.
And, according to a study by Eton Venture Services, Wyoming submits the most business application records in the country. Sheridan County submitted the most applications in the state.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.