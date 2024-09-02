© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 2, 2024 at 7:37 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 1, 1928, Boy Scouts set 3,000 concrete posts about every mile along the transcontinental Lincoln Highway with its logo on them. The highway crossed through Wyoming where much of I-80 and U.S. 30 pass through today. On September 2, 1869, voters at the first territorial elections in Wyoming elected only Democrats to the territorial legislature. On September 3, 1918, the first uranium discovery in Wyoming was announced. It was found near Lusk. On September 3, 1931, a jury found a Gillette man not guilty of unlawful hypnotism. On September 4, 1915, it was reported that a 70-year-old man wrestled with a bull in Diamondville. We don’t know why or who won. On September 4, 1968, Wyoming received $6,829 from the Justice Department for programs to prevent riots and other disorders. On September 5, 1894, the first Jewish wedding in the state was held in Cheyenne. On September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain became the first woman to vote in the Wyoming Territory. On September 6, 1887, the University of Wyoming opened.
