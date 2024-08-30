© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, August 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 30, 2024 at 7:31 AM MDT

A University of Wyoming football player has been named to the watchlist for several prestigious awards. Oil City News reports Jordan Bertagnole is a defensive tackle for the Pokes. He was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award and East-West Shrine Bowl preseason watchlists. He was also named to the preseason All-Mountain West team.

Playing sports just got a little more accessible in Teton County. Buckrail reports court chairs are now available at the Teton County Community Rec Center. They’re designed to be more maneuverable than daily wheelchairs and can be used for a variety of sports like tennis, pickleball, and basketball.

Powell’s bean mill has gotten a colorful new facelift. The Powell Tribune reports a painting of the town’s founder has been on the side of it for years. But it was recently replaced by a colorful mural depicting Heart Mountain at sunset with a field of barley stretching out in front. It was created by local artist Jeremiah Howe.

And, according to website QR Code Generator, people aren’t sure what to call Wyoming residents. There are an average of 974 monthly searches for what to call us… it’s a Wyomingite, in case anyone needed to know.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.