Around Wyoming, Friday, August 30

A University of Wyoming football player has been named to the watchlist for several prestigious awards. Oil City News reports Jordan Bertagnole is a defensive tackle for the Pokes. He was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award and East-West Shrine Bowl preseason watchlists. He was also named to the preseason All-Mountain West team.

Playing sports just got a little more accessible in Teton County. Buckrail reports court chairs are now available at the Teton County Community Rec Center. They’re designed to be more maneuverable than daily wheelchairs and can be used for a variety of sports like tennis, pickleball, and basketball.

Powell’s bean mill has gotten a colorful new facelift. The Powell Tribune reports a painting of the town’s founder has been on the side of it for years. But it was recently replaced by a colorful mural depicting Heart Mountain at sunset with a field of barley stretching out in front. It was created by local artist Jeremiah Howe.

And, according to website QR Code Generator, people aren’t sure what to call Wyoming residents. There are an average of 974 monthly searches for what to call us… it’s a Wyomingite, in case anyone needed to know.