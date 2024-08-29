Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 29

Casper residents recently came together to give many students a better start to the school year. Oil City News reports dozens of community members took part in the inaugural Feeding Natrona County’s Future fundraiser. The program was put on by Full Plates Full Hearts and all of the money raised went to pay off student lunch debt. Early estimates suggest that all current debts will be paid off.

County 23 recently designated its 23rd historic property on the National Register of Historic Places. The Pinedale Roundup reports Big Sandy Lodge in Sublette County was first established as a fishing camp in 1930. In the 1950s, the camp was turned into a guest ranch and has continuously operated as one since.

A Laramie adventurer recently led 23 other women to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. The Laramie Boomerang reports Rebecca Walsh and the other women took five and a half days to summit to Uhuru Peak, and a day to come back down.

And, according to Whitley Law Firm, Wyoming is the fifth easiest place to pass a driving test.