Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 27, 2024 at 7:12 AM MDT

The Railyard restaurant in Gillette is being featured by a national company. The Gillette News-Record reports America’s Best Restaurants recently filmed an episode of its “ABR Roadshow” there. It will be aired on the company’s social media at a later date.

Several Wyoming high schoolers recently placed in a national competition. Cheyenne High Schooler Neal Hushbeck placed fifth in the Public Service Announcement competition. Wheatland High School’s Megan Sagner placed fourth in the agribusiness competition, and Tayshia Safford from Rawlins High School placed seventh in Impromptu Speaking.

A Sheridan resident has published a book. The Sheridan Press reports Samuel Western wrote “The Spirit of 1889.” In it, Western calls for a radical rethinking of what rural America is and could be. It aims to shed light on how rural states have drifted from where they began and what might be done to reclaim those original values.

And a study by personal injury law firm Injured In Florida has found that Wyoming has the lowest percentage of pedestrians killed in car crashes in the country.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business.
