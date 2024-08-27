Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 27

The Railyard restaurant in Gillette is being featured by a national company. The Gillette News-Record reports America’s Best Restaurants recently filmed an episode of its “ABR Roadshow” there. It will be aired on the company’s social media at a later date.

Several Wyoming high schoolers recently placed in a national competition. Cheyenne High Schooler Neal Hushbeck placed fifth in the Public Service Announcement competition. Wheatland High School’s Megan Sagner placed fourth in the agribusiness competition, and Tayshia Safford from Rawlins High School placed seventh in Impromptu Speaking.

A Sheridan resident has published a book. The Sheridan Press reports Samuel Western wrote “The Spirit of 1889.” In it, Western calls for a radical rethinking of what rural America is and could be. It aims to shed light on how rural states have drifted from where they began and what might be done to reclaim those original values.

And a study by personal injury law firm Injured In Florida has found that Wyoming has the lowest percentage of pedestrians killed in car crashes in the country.