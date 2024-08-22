© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

Gillette has a new mural in town thanks to a crew of visitors. The Gillette News Record reports attendees at the International Pathfinder Camporee painted a huge portrait of charging horses, a sheep wagon, and coal hauling equipment on the Fire Department Fleet Maintenance building.

Three Sheridan teens recently competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo. The Sheridan Press reports rising college freshman Abagail Olson placed second overall in barrel racing and 73rd in pole bending. Rising high school sophomore Bleu Butler placed 56th overall in breakaway roping. And rising high school senior Cooper Justus placed 27th in the reined cow horse competition.

Fort Caspar is considering a whole new direction thanks to a potential donation. The Casper Star-Tribune reports a collection of Pony Express memorabilia may be donated to its collection. If it accepts the materials, the museum would rebrand and expand. The local city council has given an initial go-ahead for the museum to look into it.

And, according to New Jersey Real Estate Network, Wyoming is the fifth least interested state in home remodeling.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.