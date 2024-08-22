Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 21

Gillette has a new mural in town thanks to a crew of visitors. The Gillette News Record reports attendees at the International Pathfinder Camporee painted a huge portrait of charging horses, a sheep wagon, and coal hauling equipment on the Fire Department Fleet Maintenance building.

Three Sheridan teens recently competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo. The Sheridan Press reports rising college freshman Abagail Olson placed second overall in barrel racing and 73rd in pole bending. Rising high school sophomore Bleu Butler placed 56th overall in breakaway roping. And rising high school senior Cooper Justus placed 27th in the reined cow horse competition.

Fort Caspar is considering a whole new direction thanks to a potential donation. The Casper Star-Tribune reports a collection of Pony Express memorabilia may be donated to its collection. If it accepts the materials, the museum would rebrand and expand. The local city council has given an initial go-ahead for the museum to look into it.

And, according to New Jersey Real Estate Network, Wyoming is the fifth least interested state in home remodeling.