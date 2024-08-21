Here's who might perform tonight at the DNC
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
We're still waiting on the official schedule to confirm, but here's who has been spotted at sound check in advance of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.
Sheila E. and John Legend
Stevie Wonder
Maren Morris
We're still waiting to confirm when in the program these artists are expected to perform. We'll update you here as we learn more.
