Here's who might perform tonight at the DNC

By Emily Alfin Johnson
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:11 PM MDT
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

We're still waiting on the official schedule to confirm, but here's who has been spotted at sound check in advance of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Sheila E. and John Legend

Stevie Wonder

Maren Morris

We're still waiting to confirm when in the program these artists are expected to perform. We'll update you here as we learn more.

➡️ Here's who performed (and who got bumped) on the first night of the DNC
➡️ Here's who has performed at the second night of the DNC

Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.

