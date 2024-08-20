© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:08 PM MDT

A new shop in Casper will transport you around the world. The Casper Star-Tribune reports garlic-oyster flavored chips are just one of the offerings you can find at 307 Imports. It was born out of Ashlee Taylor’s husband and kids’ love for unusual snacks and drinks.

A historic set of murals are seeing the light of day again. The Sheridan Press reports the Lotus Theater, now known as the WYO Theater, had a bird and a flower mural when it opened in 1923. Over time, the theater has changed hands and the murals have been covered up. But, when the wall suffered water damage, a longtime volunteer was enlisted to repair it. Pat Trout easily restored the flower, which was already visible, but she had to dig through multiple layers of paint and wallpaper to get to the bird. The restored murals will now be displayed alongside photos of the originals.

Two Wyoming EMS teams have been recognized with awards from the American Heart Association. The Gillette News Record reports Campbell County Health EMS received the Mission: Lifeline EMS silver award. And Wyoming Regional EMS got a bronze award. They are the only two in Wyoming to earn this distinction.
