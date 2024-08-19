© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 19, 2024 at 10:28 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 18, 1897, a downpour trapped 26 young Cheyenne bicyclists and their chaperons overnight at Hirsig’s ranch near Cheyenne. On August 18, 1940, “Passenger wakes up, grabs wheel and wrecks truck” was used as an example of an out-of-state driver causing accidents. On August 18, 1971, President Nixon visited Grand Teton National Park and commented on how much he enjoyed the fresh air. On August 20, 1886, U.S. Army Capt. Moses Harris arrived in Yellowstone National Park with a company of cavalry to help run and protect the park. On August 22, 1912, the first theater built exclusively for film in the state opened in Casper. On August 23, 1962, it was reported that shoplifting had become a problem in Cheyenne. It’s “an indoor sport.” High school girls are the “worst group” and are attracted to cosmetics, dresses, sweaters, and phonograph records. On August 23, 1993, Prince Albert of Monaco visited Cody to commemorate his grandfather’s visit 80 years earlier.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
