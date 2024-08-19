© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, August 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 19, 2024 at 10:25 AM MDT

A Gillette cosmetology school helped Pathfinders at the Camporee happening there donate to a good cause. The Gillette News Record reports True Colors helped around 45 people cut their hair, which is going to be donated to the nonprofit Wigs for Kids.

Native cutthroat trout recently got a hand fighting invasive brook trout. Oil City News reports the Wyoming Game and Fish Department released male Trojan brook trout into the upper Snake River drainage. These fish have been genetically modified to only produce male offspring. The department will continue stocking them until the whole population is male and unable to reproduce.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Department recently celebrated the retirement of one of its canine officers. County10 reports Ricky has worked with Deputy Travis Bench for over four years. As part of his party, Ricky showed his skill tracking down hidden drugs and got to indulge in some homemade dog treats. He’ll live out his retirement with Deputy Bench.

And according to t-shirt wholesaler ShirtMax, Wyoming ranks 34th among America’s fashion hotspots. The state has about 66 fashion and accessory stores per 100,000 residents.
