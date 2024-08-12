Around Wyoming, Monday, August 12

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 11, 1898, Billy Owen and his friends climbed to the top of the Grand Teton. They claim to have been the first, though two others disputed it. On August 11, 1944, 220 Ft. Warren soldiers were cast as “military actors” and were employed in Hollywood to film combat sequences. August 12, 1890, was the first day to register to vote in the first state election. 500 men and women registered in Cheyenne. On August 12, 1949, two Wyoming twins were named nudist queens. On August 13, 1896, Bub Meeks, Butch Cassidy and Elzy Lay robbed the Bank of Montpelier, Idaho, and escaped into Wyoming. That same day, but two years later, the Wyoming Press reported that Butch Cassidy seemed to have as many lives as the historical cat. On August 14, 1895, it was reported in the “Wheatland World” that it took three gallons of Sheridan whisky to counteract the effects of a rattlesnake bite on an individual. On August 14, 1981, the first camera was allowed in a Wyoming Supreme Court session.

