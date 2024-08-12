© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 12, 2024 at 11:17 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 11, 1898, Billy Owen and his friends climbed to the top of the Grand Teton. They claim to have been the first, though two others disputed it. On August 11, 1944, 220 Ft. Warren soldiers were cast as “military actors” and were employed in Hollywood to film combat sequences. August 12, 1890, was the first day to register to vote in the first state election. 500 men and women registered in Cheyenne. On August 12, 1949, two Wyoming twins were named nudist queens. On August 13, 1896, Bub Meeks, Butch Cassidy and Elzy Lay robbed the Bank of Montpelier, Idaho, and escaped into Wyoming. That same day, but two years later, the Wyoming Press reported that Butch Cassidy seemed to have as many lives as the historical cat. On August 14, 1895, it was reported in the “Wheatland World” that it took three gallons of Sheridan whisky to counteract the effects of a rattlesnake bite on an individual. On August 14, 1981, the first camera was allowed in a Wyoming Supreme Court session.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.