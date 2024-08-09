Around Wyoming, Friday, August 9

Clearmont school district teachers have found a unique way to bring levity to the less-than-ideal situation of hitting an animal on your drive to or from work. The Sheridan Press reports that most have a long commute. To brighten the mood and highlight the importance of getting to school safely, the Roadkill Traveling Trophy is passed between staff members when they hit wildlife on the drive.

Two Laramie adventurers joined a former Laramie resident to walk 143 miles in Spain. The Laramie Boomerang reports Peggy McCrackin and Birdie Boltz joined Ali Briere, who now lives in Spain, to take on the Camino de Santiago or “The Way of Saint James.” The path is quite hilly but a popular route, and those who complete it are known as “pilgrims.”

And some more walking, one hundred and seventy out of towners recently climbed to the top of Snow King enough times to have climbed Mt. Everest - which is 19 times. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports almost 300 people bought a ticket to complete the 29029 Everesting challenge. It took around 37 hours.

And, according to multiplayer card game site World of Card Games, Wyoming finds Cribbage to be the most confusing card game.