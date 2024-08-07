Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 7

The Sheridan community welcomed one of their own home recently. The Sheridan Press reports Serafina “Fifi” Day spent about 50 days in the hospital in Colorado after falling out of a second-story window. The 4-year-old broke her femur, had a skull fracture and the left side of her body was paralyzed for a time. But she’s recovering well and was greeted by about 40 people lining the street.

People in Gillette who need a little help getting the necessities have a new place to turn to. The Gillette News Record reports local Girl Scouts Charlie Toole and Lily Wilson worked with the local Boys and Girls Club all summer to open Trefoils Treasures. Community members can come get what they need – free of charge – at an open house on August 16.

A woman from a traditional Maasai village spent two weeks in Yellowstone National Park recently as part of a cultural and informational exchange. Buckrail reports Yamat Lengai works with lions in Tanzania. She joined Taylor Rabe in her work with Yellowstone’s wolves. Rabe will soon travel to Tanzania to spend two weeks there.

And, according to relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Wyoming is the 8th most popular state to move to.