© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:49 PM MDT

WyoTech barbequed their meat a little differently during the first “Albany County Fair Smokin’ BBQ Cook-Off.” The Laramie Boomerang Reports the event brought in contestants from Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The Laramie based trade school boasted a custom smoker made from salvaged propane tanks and other salvaged metal that had been built at the school.

Grand Teton National Park has gotten in on the Olympic craze by creating its own “dream team” for swimming. The American Beaver is the 400m freestyle pick. The River Otter will compete in the 100m butterfly. And the Cutthroat trout will be “truly cutthroat” in the 100m breaststroke.

A Torrington man has become the first Wyoming resident to be elected as the Colorado and Wyoming Department Commander for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War at the 96th Encampment. The Rawlins Times reports William Neu (pr?) will be responsible for camps located in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Idaho.

And according to business building experts at Wix.com, Wyoming is the 15th best state for women in business.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.