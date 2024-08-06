Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 6

WyoTech barbequed their meat a little differently during the first “Albany County Fair Smokin’ BBQ Cook-Off.” The Laramie Boomerang Reports the event brought in contestants from Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The Laramie based trade school boasted a custom smoker made from salvaged propane tanks and other salvaged metal that had been built at the school.

Grand Teton National Park has gotten in on the Olympic craze by creating its own “dream team” for swimming. The American Beaver is the 400m freestyle pick. The River Otter will compete in the 100m butterfly. And the Cutthroat trout will be “truly cutthroat” in the 100m breaststroke.

A Torrington man has become the first Wyoming resident to be elected as the Colorado and Wyoming Department Commander for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War at the 96th Encampment. The Rawlins Times reports William Neu (pr?) will be responsible for camps located in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Idaho.

And according to business building experts at Wix.com, Wyoming is the 15th best state for women in business.