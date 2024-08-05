© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 4, 1879, future Wyoming lawman, Frank Canton, escaped from the Huntsville penitentiary in Texas and ran away to Wyoming. On August 4, 1919, a prisoner who was ordered to gather dandelions on the jail lawn in Lander escaped. On August 6, 1887, a woman was granted two divorces on the same day in Crook County. On August 6, 1926, an orphan from Missouri was dropped off in Kaycee by a motorist. A local family took him in. On August 8, 1929, a man advertised in the Sunday papers that he was looking for a bride. He had to be wed by September 15 to inherit a fortune. On August 9, 1903, Tom Horn, his murder conviction on appeal, surrendered in a crowd of bicyclists after escaping briefly from the Cheyenne Jail. On August 9, 1936, Evanston resident, Payson Spaulding, was declared the safest driver in Wyoming after a state-wide contest. On August 10, 1940, it was estimated that tourists spend $11 a day in Wyoming. That’s the equivalent of $246.85 today. On August 10, 1941, a lamb in Douglas was born with a second mouth under its ear.
