Around Wyoming, Friday, August 2

A recent ribbon cutting added new art to a historic downtown tunnel. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports that the Art Underground in downtown Rock Springs showcased over 30 new pieces of art, marking the fifth round of this gallery. It has contained contributions from over 120 artists over the years.

A traveling art exhibit features a Casper man’s work. Oil City News reports the 2024 Circle of Light Photo Project features pieces by cornea transplant recipients, including Bill Fehringer, who got his transplant in 2022. The exhibit shares the hope restored in people who can now see, thanks to the generosity of an eye donor.

A unique car race recently came to its end in Casper. The Casper Star-Tribune reports solar-powered vehicles raced through seven states in the Electrek American Solar Challenge. College students design, build, and drive solar-powered vehicles across the country to promote STEM education, sustainable technology, and innovation.

And, according to mushroom spore specialists SporesMD, Wyoming ranks seventh among states where residents embrace microdosing and psychedelics the most.