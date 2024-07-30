Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 30

Wyoming Public Radio’s very own energy reporter Caitlin Tan welcomed a unique new foal to her stables. WyoFile reports the rare cremello foal has light blue eyes and almost white hair. His mother is Tan’s childhood horse.

Two Jackson teens have set their sights on the next Summer Olympics. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 16-year-old Brody Wheeldon and 17-year-old Sam Dornan have been practicing up on their archery skills. They’ve been a surprising force in tournaments, as most competitors can practice outdoors year-round, while they must spend half of their time shooting indoors.

A Sheridan film team has won an international award. The Sheridan Press reports Reign Studios’ film, “Even After Ever After,” is a found footage zombie wedding film shot locally in Sheridan. It won “Best Use of Genre” at the Wyoming International Film Festival. It was created as part of a 48-hour competition to write, film, edit and submit a one- to six-minute film.

Another award has gone to a Wyoming videographer and filmmaker. Oil City News reports Anthony Stengel snagged his third regional Emmy for a documentary he produced for Wyoming PBS. It features Casper artist Betsy Bower, who is renowned for her sculptures made from scrap parts and metal.