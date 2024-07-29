© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, July 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:25 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 28, 1921, it was reported that the Douglas water system was working again. It “went on strike last week.” On July 28, 1871, the Hayden Geological Survey reached the shores of Yellowstone Lake. They assembled the first known boat to sail on Yellowstone Lake that day. On July 28, 1887, soon-to-be botanist Aven Nelson arrived in Laramie for the first time. He was one of the original six faculty of the University of Wyoming. On July 29, 1878, Thomas Edison viewed the solar eclipse from Rawlins in a party led by noted astronomer Henry Draper. On July 30, 1906, the last stagecoach carrying passengers and mail traveled from Rawlins to Fort Washakie. On August 1, 1870, pay day resulted in increased hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1915, the first automobiles entered Yellowstone National Park. On August 1, 1922, the U.S. Marines “invaded” the Teapot Dome oilfield to eject drillers that the government claimed had no right to be there. On August 3, 1886, Johnson County held the first fair in the territory.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.