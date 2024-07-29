Around Wyoming, Monday, July 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 28, 1921, it was reported that the Douglas water system was working again. It “went on strike last week.” On July 28, 1871, the Hayden Geological Survey reached the shores of Yellowstone Lake. They assembled the first known boat to sail on Yellowstone Lake that day. On July 28, 1887, soon-to-be botanist Aven Nelson arrived in Laramie for the first time. He was one of the original six faculty of the University of Wyoming. On July 29, 1878, Thomas Edison viewed the solar eclipse from Rawlins in a party led by noted astronomer Henry Draper. On July 30, 1906, the last stagecoach carrying passengers and mail traveled from Rawlins to Fort Washakie. On August 1, 1870, pay day resulted in increased hospital admissions at Fort Laramie. On August 1, 1915, the first automobiles entered Yellowstone National Park. On August 1, 1922, the U.S. Marines “invaded” the Teapot Dome oilfield to eject drillers that the government claimed had no right to be there. On August 3, 1886, Johnson County held the first fair in the territory.