Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 24

Two Jackson Hole river guides made it almost to the end of a survivalist reality TV show. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Oliver Dev and Corry Jones competed in “Race to Survive: New Zealand,” which was filmed in the fall but is airing now. Dev and Jones were leading the pack into the ninth episode before being disqualified for breaking a rule. Throughout their competition, they left little “Easter eggs” for friends and family to catch as they watched.

The history and culture of Campbell County and Wyoming have been preserved for future generations in a new quilt. The Gillette News Record reports the Rockpile Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary by unveiling the quilt that was made by 15 local women over the last two months. Each quilter also has a bio in the accompanying book so that future generations know who created it.

A Sheridan man has fully transcribed his great-grandfather’s Civil War diaries. The Sheridan Press reports Doyle Fritz also did additional research to annotate them, marking major battles and mapping out marching routes. They have already been used by researchers across the country.

And, according to price tracking website Pricelisto, yoga is the most popular workout in Wyoming.