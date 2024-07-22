© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, July 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 22, 2024 at 1:21 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 21, 1897, a group of citizens met to name their new town Thermopolis in a nod to the local hot springs.

On July 22, 1922, a Casper woman “runs amuck with gun in jealous rage” and is fined $100 for it. That’s almost $1,900 in today’s money.

On July 24, 1915, a Cheyenne man driving a car beat a train from Denver to Cheyenne by more than two minutes.

On July 25, 1868, the Wyoming Territory was created by the Organic Act of Wyoming. It was carved out of portions of the Dakota, Idaho, and Utah Territories.

On July 26, 1868, it was reported that the post surgeon prescribed mercury and rhubarb to treat diarrhea at Fort Laramie.

On July 27, 1933, Wyoming pioneer W.O. Owen took a bicycle ride through Yellowstone on the same bike he rode during an 1883 tour through the park. He was 74 years old.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center on July 27, 1948, new campus traffic regulations were approved. They included: curbs painted blue are reserved for faculty, horses shall be ridden only on the streets, unnecessary use of horns is prohibited, and no motor vehicle may be operated with an open muffler.
