The best games of 2024 so far, picked by the NPR staff

2024 has had plenty of upsets. Games from small teams — like Palworld, Balatro, and Animal Well — rocketed up the sales charts, outstripping titles with much larger budgets. Meanwhile, the pace of big releases from major companies like Sony and Nintendo has slowed, as mass layoffs have continued to rattle the increasingly consolidated industry.

As perilous as the year has been for people who make games, it's offered a diverse bounty for those who play them. NPR network staffers and contributors have explored this breadth, from cozy puzzlers like Botany Manor to meditative adventures like 1000xResist to updated juggernauts like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Sortable by platform and genre, we invite you to find your next favorite game on the list below.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...