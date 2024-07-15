Around Wyoming, Monday, July 15

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 15, 1866, Fort Phil Kearny was established by the U.S. Army near present-day Story. It was abandoned two years later.

On July 15, 1872, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary in Laramie.

On July 15, 1978, Rock Springs Public Safety Director Ed Cantrell shot and killed Mike Rosa, the undercover agent he had hired. The reason why is still disputed.

On July 17, 1935, two Lingle residents were struck by lightning on a calm, slightly cloudy day. Neither were injured.

On July 19, 1885, 25 year old Owen Wister caught a two-hour snooze on the counter of the general store in Medicine Bow while waiting to meet a train. His bestselling novel, “The Virginian,” published 17 years later, opens with a similar event.

On July 19, 1867, Fort Fetterman was established near present-day Douglas on the North Platte River where the Bozeman Trail broke north from the Oregon Trail.

On July 20, 1954, a Gila Monster was found in Casper. They’re native to Arizona and New Mexico.

