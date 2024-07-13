Trump is fine after apparent gunshots fired at his rally

Updated July 13, 2024 at 20:09 PM ET

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Trump is fine after shots were fired at him at a rally, a spokesman for his campaign said.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act," Steven Cheung, the campaign's communication director, said. "He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

According to the Associated Press, Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead as was at least one rally attendee.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that “shots were fired" at Trump during Saturday's rally. The information was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended soon thereafter. Images from the scene appeared to show blood on Trump's face, though it is unclear whose blood it is.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," President Biden said in a statement. "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

A Biden campaign official said the Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down its television ads as quickly as possible.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said the Secret Service implemented protective measures, and called it an active Secret Service investigation.

Chris Takach, an attendee at the rally, told Oliver Morrison, a reporter for NPR member station WESA: “We were next to the speaker tower on the fence line, heard the shots, we heard ammunition, riddle around in metal and then the hydraulic line on the speaker tower on the right side come down and then everybody hit the deck and then the cops all converged toward the, the right side of his body, Trump’s that is.”

Congressional leaders reacted swiftly.

“Praying for President Trump,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement his “thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump.”

“I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” Jeffries said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed that sentiment, saying “political violence has no place in our country.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” he said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said “tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”

