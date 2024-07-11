Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 11

A University of Wyoming athlete has been awarded the 2024 Wilma Rudolph Award. Track and field athlete Jasmyne Cooper was diagnosed with stage three Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in 2022, but emerged victorious and continued to compete at a high level. The award honors student-athletes who have overcome great personal, academic and/or emotional odds to achieve academic success while participating in intercollegiate athletics.

A Cody man is part of an oil drilling rig that continues to break records. The Powell Tribune reports Luis Martinez and his team created modifications for their assigned rig to maximize its efficiency. It performed so well that last summer, it broke a record, drilling 11,044 feet in 24 hours. And the rig has continued to break its own records multiple times since then.

Former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is in a new commercial that shows his struggle to be recruited to a college team. K2Radio reports Michael Jordan narrates the Gatorade commercial. It features a video of Allen throwing for his high school team in Firebaugh, California. Where his nameplate is supposed to be on his jersey, it instead says “underrecruited.”