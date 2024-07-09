Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 9

A Wheatland-born Air Force member has been awarded a Knight-Hennessy Scholarship for his master's degree at Stanford University. The P.C. Record Times reports Cadet 1st Class Luke Anderson is one of 90 students selected from over 8,200 global applicants. Scholars are selected based on demonstrated independence of thought, purposeful leadership and a civic mindset.

Half a dozen University of Wyoming athletes competed at the U-23 Nationals wrestling competition earlier this month. Three Cowboys earned All-American recognition. Josh Kyle came in second in his Greco-Roman bracket. Stockton O'Brien finished fifth in his freestyle bracket. And Brett McIntosh placed sixth in his Greco-Roman bracket.

Powell’s downtown area has been brightened up with a new mural. The Powell Tribune reports the 50-foot-high image features Heart Mountain beneath a brilliant sunset and starry evening sky. It replaced a painting that, after nearly three decades hanging in the sun and rain, was showing its age. Powell artist Jeremiah Howe designed the new mural.

And, Cowboy Country Criminal Defense and Buckles N Spurs Taxi Service are offering Casperites a “Stay Out of Jail Free” card. They’re offering free cab rides for people who are too drunk to drive until September.