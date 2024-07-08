© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 8, 2024 at 11:12 AM MDT

A Buffalo-based food business got some attention from the Food Network recently. The Casper Star-Tribune reports EternaFresh is the state’s first commercial freeze drying manufacturer. It was featured on the show, “Guy’s All-American Road Trip with Guy Fieri.”

A Jackson real estate broker recently finished out a round of golf in all 23 counties in the state in 26 days. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Bomber Bryan made the trip to raise awareness of and money for the newly founded nonprofit Teton Junior Golf Association. He mostly traveled and stayed in his camper van and ended up raising five figures for the group.

A Casper realtor is offering to help out anyone unhappy with the election results. K2Radio reports Caldwell Banker has taken out a billboard offering to help sell the home of anyone who’s moving to Canada because their preferred candidate didn’t win.

And, a new study from online card game site Hearts.co shows Wyomingites have little interest in becoming influencers. The state ranked ninth least likely based on Google search keywords.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel