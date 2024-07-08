Around Wyoming, Friday, July 5

A Buffalo-based food business got some attention from the Food Network recently. The Casper Star-Tribune reports EternaFresh is the state’s first commercial freeze drying manufacturer. It was featured on the show, “Guy’s All-American Road Trip with Guy Fieri.”

A Jackson real estate broker recently finished out a round of golf in all 23 counties in the state in 26 days. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Bomber Bryan made the trip to raise awareness of and money for the newly founded nonprofit Teton Junior Golf Association. He mostly traveled and stayed in his camper van and ended up raising five figures for the group.

A Casper realtor is offering to help out anyone unhappy with the election results. K2Radio reports Caldwell Banker has taken out a billboard offering to help sell the home of anyone who’s moving to Canada because their preferred candidate didn’t win.

And, a new study from online card game site Hearts.co shows Wyomingites have little interest in becoming influencers. The state ranked ninth least likely based on Google search keywords.