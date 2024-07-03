© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:51 PM MDT

Several athletes with Wyoming ties competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Lander’s Jonny Kulow qualified in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly in swimming. He finished in a rare double swim-off to determine who would move on to the 50-meter freestyle finals, but ultimately, he didn’t. He placed tenth in the 100-meter freestyle and decided to scratch in the butterfly.

Casper’s Lauren Taubert qualified in the heptathlon, which is 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin, and 800-meter run. She came in 13th place and had her season best score. Jackson’s Anna Gibson competed in the 1500-meter run. She placed 18th in the semi finals. And Texas Tanner from Sheridan competed in hammer throw. He also placed 18th.

A University of Wyoming athlete is on the U.S.A. Paralympics team. Jack O’Neal competes in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and backstroke. He’s one of only 51 athletes on the team.

In non-sports competitions, students at the Kelly Walsh High School/Pathways Innovation Center are in Atlanta to compete in welding. Oil City News reports four students and their teachers went to the SkillsUSA national championship, which started on Monday.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
