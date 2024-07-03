Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 3

Several athletes with Wyoming ties competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Lander’s Jonny Kulow qualified in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly in swimming. He finished in a rare double swim-off to determine who would move on to the 50-meter freestyle finals, but ultimately, he didn’t. He placed tenth in the 100-meter freestyle and decided to scratch in the butterfly.

Casper’s Lauren Taubert qualified in the heptathlon, which is 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin, and 800-meter run. She came in 13th place and had her season best score. Jackson’s Anna Gibson competed in the 1500-meter run. She placed 18th in the semi finals. And Texas Tanner from Sheridan competed in hammer throw. He also placed 18th.

A University of Wyoming athlete is on the U.S.A. Paralympics team. Jack O’Neal competes in both the 50- and 100-meter freestyle and backstroke. He’s one of only 51 athletes on the team.

In non-sports competitions, students at the Kelly Walsh High School/Pathways Innovation Center are in Atlanta to compete in welding. Oil City News reports four students and their teachers went to the SkillsUSA national championship, which started on Monday.