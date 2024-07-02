© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 2, 2024 at 8:10 AM MDT

A Sheridan teen is helping to carry on the family business after his father died two years ago. The Sheridan Press reports 16-year-old Cooley Butler is learning how to run Luminous Brewhouse, which his father, Cooley O’Toole Butler, started in 2013. Though it was hard at first to go into the business after his father died, he sees himself brewing beer in the future, too. And he hopes to take the business over someday and pass it on to future generations.

A Jackson teen has been named a youth ambassador for the Tourette Association of America. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Zoe Self traveled to Washington, D.C., where she met with national leaders, took conference courses on how to talk about the syndrome with the public, and shared camaraderie with hundreds of other students from across the nation with the same or similar diagnosis. The neurodevelopmental disorder is characterized by sudden, involuntary movements or sounds ranging in severity called tics.

A Cody company has launched a new free app for visitors to and residents of the area. The Cody Enterprise reports the “Cody Wyoming App” showcases area businesses and activities. It’s available on iOS devices with the Android version coming soon.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
