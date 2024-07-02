Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 2

A Sheridan teen is helping to carry on the family business after his father died two years ago. The Sheridan Press reports 16-year-old Cooley Butler is learning how to run Luminous Brewhouse, which his father, Cooley O’Toole Butler, started in 2013. Though it was hard at first to go into the business after his father died, he sees himself brewing beer in the future, too. And he hopes to take the business over someday and pass it on to future generations.

A Jackson teen has been named a youth ambassador for the Tourette Association of America. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Zoe Self traveled to Washington, D.C., where she met with national leaders, took conference courses on how to talk about the syndrome with the public, and shared camaraderie with hundreds of other students from across the nation with the same or similar diagnosis. The neurodevelopmental disorder is characterized by sudden, involuntary movements or sounds ranging in severity called tics.

A Cody company has launched a new free app for visitors to and residents of the area. The Cody Enterprise reports the “Cody Wyoming App” showcases area businesses and activities. It’s available on iOS devices with the Android version coming soon.