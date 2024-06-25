© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 25, 2024 at 1:46 PM MDT

A pair of incoming Wyoming Cowgirl basketball players will be competing for their U20 national teams this summer. Heidur Karlsdottir will play with the Icelandic U20 team at both the Nordic and EuroBasket Championships. Karoline Lundin is playing for the Danish U20 team at the Nordics. They may end up facing each other at the tournament.

Early last week, firefighters rescued a dog from a housefire in Casper. Oil City News reports the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building. No one was home, but they quickly located and rescued the dog and contained the fire.

Downtown Cheyenne was recently buggin’ out over a sudden infestation of tiny black insects. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Best Pest Control exterminator Derek Fulfer said he received more than 30 calls in one day. The bugs though, commonly known as “seed bugs,” are a temporary nuisance and disperse on their own.

And, coffee experts at Cafelista have ranked Wyoming as the fifth most coffee obsessed state. It has an average of 43.7 coffee shops per 100,000 people.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
