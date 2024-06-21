Around Wyoming, Friday, June 21

A rare white bison calf has been spotted in Yellowstone National Park. The Associated Press reports the calf has only been seen a few times. The birth of a rare white buffalo is seen as a sacred sign in many Native American cultures. Nearby tribes are planning a ceremony to commemorate it.

A donkey that has been missing for four years has been spotted with a herd of elk in Wyoming. K2Radio reports Diesel escaped during a trip with his owner. But social media buzzed recently after videos showed Diesel apparently integrated into a herd of elk. His owner confirmed his identity but hasn’t shared any plans of capturing him yet.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is branching out from doctoring. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports it’s opening a new food truck. The goal is for Crāv-A-Bowl to provide healthy and fresh food that is affordable and accessible.

Two University of Wyoming swimmers got to compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis. Quinn Cynor qualified before the season even began. He placed 51st in the 200-meter freestyle. Carly Palmer, on the other hand, qualified at the last minute. She took 70th in the 100-meter breaststroke.