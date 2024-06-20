Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 20

A Basin resident has reached her childhood dream. The Greybull Standard reports Georgia Antley Hunt has been in love with horse racing since she was 10. Through a convoluted series of events, she’s now the part owner of the racehorse Nothing Like You. The filly has won three straight races and placed fourth in another. Hunt is also a minority owner of Philippa, who hasn’t raced yet.

A Jackson Hole High School sophomore recently had a run in with the school resource officer that ended unexpectedly. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Teya Paciulli was called to Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Tia Stanton’s office for the first time a few months ago. It turned out, Deputy Stanton wanted to turn Teya’s design into a custom wrap for her patrol car. Teya created her artwork, which included the Teton mountains and the high school’s mascot, as part of a class competition.

Five Wyoming high school football players have received the inaugural Scotty Scott Outstanding Citizen Award. WyoToday reports the award was created in honor of longtime Sheridan resident Homer "Scotty" Scott.

And the DreamGF blog has named Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts as Wyoming’s celebrity crushes.