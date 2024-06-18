Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 18

Buffalo High School held its first ever in-person e-sports competition at the end of last month. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the competition brought BHS, Clear Creek Middle School, Cheyenne South High School and Lander Valley High School students together to compete in Fortnite, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. championships. This is the first time BHS has faced other Wyoming students this year.

A Greybull High School graduate and Eastern Wyoming College sophomore will be heading to Atlanta later this month. The Greybull standard reports Cannon Cook will showcase his customer service skills at the National SkillsUSA Conference.

The Sweetwater County museum recently had a special visitor. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Missy Frederick came from Seattle to see the exhibit that featured her family. Her great grandfather, Adrian Reynolds, was once the publisher of the Green River Star. She’s also the grand-niece of A.K. and Ellen Reynolds, who owned and operated a river-running service on the Green River before the Flaming Gorge Dam was completed.

And, Wyoming ranks 41st in the nation for number of dog bites of U.S. Postal Service workers, with only 16 last year.