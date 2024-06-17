© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 17, 2024 at 1:15 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 17, 1916, the Wyoming National Guard mobilized for service at the Mexican Border to fight Pancho Villa. On June 18, 1880, Laramie’s Judge Pease’s dog died. An autopsy revealed a piece of cloth in its stomach that likely came from the seat of the pants of a person gathering data for the U.S. Census. On June 18, 1907, the first train arrived in Centennial. Eleven years later on June 18, 1918, a solar eclipse crossed over Wyoming, drawing prominent astronomers to Rock Springs and Green River. On June 20, 1870, Camp Stambaugh was established near Atlantic City by the U.S. Army to protect miners and settlers in the South Pass region. On June 20, 1925, a Cheyenne newspaper office used the first electric typewriter in the state.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on June 18, 1946, the trustees approved a proposal from President Humphrey to “employ a University photographer, secure the necessary equipment and supplies, and later offer a course in photography.”
