Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 12

A new baby made a surprise appearance on Broadway Avenue in Jackson. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Laken Allen had a scheduled C-section, but baby Tate didn’t want to wait. While in Wilson, Laken started having contractions. Her husband Sam hit the gas and started speeding toward the hospital in Jackson, laying on his horn and sometimes going over 100 mph. But Laken had to push on the way and baby Tate was born breached. And, as Sam was shouting about it with his window down, another driver congratulated him. Mom and baby were admitted to the hospital and the ER department even arranged to have the truck professionally cleaned by their discharge date.

A mountain lion was recently spotted at Tough Creek Campground in Boysen State Park. County10 reports it didn’t stick around long but did wander through site 301. Mountain lions aren’t rare in the area but they are rare to see, as they’re so reclusive.

Another rare cat was recently spotted. WyoFile reports a hunter saw a lynx in the southern Gros Ventre Range. Some federal planning documents have listed it as extinct in the area. The records suggest that breeding, resident animals disappeared more than 20 years ago.