Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 10, 2024 at 12:04 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 9, 1886, the first issue of Bill Barlow’s Budget was published in Douglas. It’s now known as the Douglas Budget. On June 9, 1903, the first bucket of copper ore moved over the Encampment tramway. On June 9, 1959, the Glendo Dam was dedicated, with the mayor of Glendo and four beauty queens, Miss Casper, Miss Cheyenne, Miss Wyoming, and the dedication queen, taking part in the festivities. On June 11, 1912, the Franco-Wyoming Oil Company opened a new refinery in Casper. It was near the current location of the Casper Rec Center, though at the time, it was well beyond the eastern edge of town. Twenty-four years earlier, on June 15, 1888, Casper was founded when the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad arrived at the site. There were about 100 residents at the time. On June 14, 1935, the University of Wyoming announced that it had voided the contract of a summer school instructor because she was married. On June 15, 1939, the Blue Goose Cafe invited customers to dine in “cool comfort” inside the only air conditioned cafe in Powell.
