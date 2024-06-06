Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 6

The Hub on Smith is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a tasty way. The Sheridan Press reports the local senior center is compiling recipes from members, staff and volunteers into a limited edition cookbook. Members of the public are also invited to submit their favorite recipes and fun stories.

A long lost hot rod car has made its way back to the son of its original owner. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Albert Bertagnolli’s father built the 1934 robin egg blue five window Ford Coupe in the 50s but sold it shortly after to buy a house. Bertagnolli searched all over Rock Springs for the car but finally came across it by accident on Facebook. It took three years of convincing for the owner in Montana to sell it back to him. He’s rebuilt it and proudly shows it off in car shows now.

A University of Wyoming graduate student will compete at the College National Finals Rodeo later this month… for the sixth time! WyoSports reports Kenna McNeill will compete in barrel racing after finishing second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.

And, Travel and Leisure has ranked Cody in the top nine small towns that punch above their weight when it comes to art, each with its own vibe.