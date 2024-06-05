© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM MDT

A Jackson resident will compete at one of the most prestigious golf events in the world next week. Buckrail reports Ben Polland won the PGA Professional Championship, which qualified him for the PGA Championship.

Two former Casper Oilers players recently played in the NCAA Division I Baseball regionals. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Carter Young graduated from Kelly Walsh in 2020 and is a senior pitcher for Grand Canyon University. Harrison Taubert graduated from Natrona County High School in 2021. He’s now a junior outfielder for the University of Evansville. His team has advanced to super regionals.

Commissary purchases at the Wyoming State Penitentiary raised over $1,700 for Rawlins High School basketball teams. Oil City News reports inmates participated in three fundraisers to help the teams attend basketball camps this summer.

And, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been accredited by Main Street America and Wyoming Main Street for the 18th consecutive year. The accreditation acknowledges the significant achievements and ongoing efforts in revitalizing Downtown Rock Springs.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
