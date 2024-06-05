Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 5

A Jackson resident will compete at one of the most prestigious golf events in the world next week. Buckrail reports Ben Polland won the PGA Professional Championship, which qualified him for the PGA Championship.

Two former Casper Oilers players recently played in the NCAA Division I Baseball regionals. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Carter Young graduated from Kelly Walsh in 2020 and is a senior pitcher for Grand Canyon University. Harrison Taubert graduated from Natrona County High School in 2021. He’s now a junior outfielder for the University of Evansville. His team has advanced to super regionals.

Commissary purchases at the Wyoming State Penitentiary raised over $1,700 for Rawlins High School basketball teams. Oil City News reports inmates participated in three fundraisers to help the teams attend basketball camps this summer.

And, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been accredited by Main Street America and Wyoming Main Street for the 18th consecutive year. The accreditation acknowledges the significant achievements and ongoing efforts in revitalizing Downtown Rock Springs.